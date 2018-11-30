About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bank employees protest treating JK Bank as PSU

Published at November 30, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)213views


Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Nov 29:

Employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank staged a protest here Thursday demanding a rollback of the decision of Governor S P Malik-led state administrative council to treat the bank as a public sector undertaking.
Scores of employees of the bank assembled at its corporate headquarters on M A Road and staged a demonstration, under the banner of All India J-K Bank Officers Federation, to demand rollback of the SAC order.
"This protest, which is a peaceful demonstration as J-K Bank workforce is a peaceful workforce, is against the SAC decision. We demand that the SAC rollback its decision as soon as possible and we will not let this decision be implemented on the J-K Bank,” Tassaduq Madni, president of the federation, told reporters.
Last week, the SAC approved the proposal for treating the J-K Bank Limited as a PSU, bringing it under the purview of the Right to Information Act, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner guidelines and the state legislature.
The SAC move has come under widespread criticism from mainstream political parties, separatists and business and trade organisations in the state.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top