About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bank committed to dispensing loans within 48 hours: Parvez

A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Monday called on Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed here at the corporate headquarters of the bank and discussed various issues concerning the business community, putting forth valuable suggestions and significant feedback.
The delegation led by its Senior Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat interacted with the Chairman at the Bank headquarters in presence of the bank’s Executive Presidents, P K Tickoo and R K Chibber; Presidents, Mohammad Maqbool Lone, Mohammad Younus Patoo, Arun Gandotra, Rakesh Gandotra and Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and other officers of the bank.
Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman and CEO acknowledged the importance of direct feedback from all levels and highlighted the interdependent nature of the relationship between traders and the bank.He emphasized on the need to maintain “healthy trade and financial practices” adding, “there lies a joint responsibility on both traders and financial institutions to keep each other in good condition.”
Commenting upon the credit culture in J&K state, the Chairman extolled the good track record and honesty of the people and stressed on the necessity to preserve goodwill through proper utilization of loan funds while assuring the delegation that the management is committed to redress all grievances.
Responding to the queries raised by the delegation, the Chairman asserted that the bank is committed to dispense world-class customer service with establishment of Central Processing Centres (CPC) for hassle-free sanction and disbursal of loans within 48 hours, upgradation of Customer Service Department by providing a Single Point Contact for grievance redressal, roping in external rating agency ‘Informerics’ to facilitate customers to get loans at optimum interest rates.
The Chairman passed on-spot instructions to the concerned for creating a liaison department in all divisions of the state that will remain constantly in touch with all the trade bodies and address the issues faced by them.He further instructed the designated executives to resolve pending insurance claims expediously and commission additional Automated Teller Machines (ATM)at all prominent business hubs and important establishments.
Expressing gratitude towards the management for facilitating frequent interactions with members of trade bodies, the federation hailed J&K Bank’s contribution in the socio-economic development of the state and requested the Chairman to conduct awareness programs and seminars regarding export and other related schemes.
Other office bearers of the KTMF delegation present on the occasion included General Secretary, Mohammad Rajab Kuchay, Finance Chief, Mehrajudin Khan, Distrct President Abdul Rehman Sofi, Chief Organiser, Abdul Majid Khan, Publicity Chief, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Publicity Secretary, Hilal Ahmad Mandoo, Additional General Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Shahdar and Secretaries, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mehrajudin Buja, Javaid Ahmad Buja and Shiekh Hilal.
Notably, the bank has already established dedicated resources for grievance redressal which include multiple channels such sending an SMS on 8899888128, calling on landline numbers 0194-2481999, 2502583 and emailing on jkbcustomercare@jkbmail.com.

 

Latest News

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over

Azad attacks Modi, BJP over 'deteriorating' situation in JK

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justifica ...

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
School association slams govt over

School association slams govt over 'unregulated traffic, broken roads'

Apr 03 | Agencies
SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

SHRC notice to Div Com over arrest of socio-religious activists

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders

CEO to write to JK admin as Cong alleges its leaders' security 'withdr ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Two held with sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.5 cr

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

New Women’s College students protest against shifting of campus

Apr 03 | Riyaz Bhat
Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Will provide safe environment to voters in J&K, says DGP

Apr 03 | Agencies
Tampering with J&K

Tampering with J&K's accession to Union will end its ties with India: ...

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

US approves sale of 24 MH 60 Romeo Seahawk helicopters to India

Apr 03 | RK Web News
Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Mehbooba, Hasnain file nomination from Anantnag seat

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

One dead, 31 injured in Kathua road accident

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Three youth detained from Shopian village

Three youth detained from Shopian village

Apr 03 | Javid Sofi
Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Police arrests LeT militant from Srinagar private hospital

Apr 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley

Mehbooba takes swipe at Jaitley's 'separatist psyche' remark

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Kangan shuts on youth

Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

Apr 03 | Umar Raina
Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

Apr 03 | Yawar Hussain
Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Apr 03 | RK Online Desk
Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Crime branch to probe JKPCC scams

Apr 03 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bank committed to dispensing loans within 48 hours: Parvez

              

A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Monday called on Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed here at the corporate headquarters of the bank and discussed various issues concerning the business community, putting forth valuable suggestions and significant feedback.
The delegation led by its Senior Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat interacted with the Chairman at the Bank headquarters in presence of the bank’s Executive Presidents, P K Tickoo and R K Chibber; Presidents, Mohammad Maqbool Lone, Mohammad Younus Patoo, Arun Gandotra, Rakesh Gandotra and Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and other officers of the bank.
Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman and CEO acknowledged the importance of direct feedback from all levels and highlighted the interdependent nature of the relationship between traders and the bank.He emphasized on the need to maintain “healthy trade and financial practices” adding, “there lies a joint responsibility on both traders and financial institutions to keep each other in good condition.”
Commenting upon the credit culture in J&K state, the Chairman extolled the good track record and honesty of the people and stressed on the necessity to preserve goodwill through proper utilization of loan funds while assuring the delegation that the management is committed to redress all grievances.
Responding to the queries raised by the delegation, the Chairman asserted that the bank is committed to dispense world-class customer service with establishment of Central Processing Centres (CPC) for hassle-free sanction and disbursal of loans within 48 hours, upgradation of Customer Service Department by providing a Single Point Contact for grievance redressal, roping in external rating agency ‘Informerics’ to facilitate customers to get loans at optimum interest rates.
The Chairman passed on-spot instructions to the concerned for creating a liaison department in all divisions of the state that will remain constantly in touch with all the trade bodies and address the issues faced by them.He further instructed the designated executives to resolve pending insurance claims expediously and commission additional Automated Teller Machines (ATM)at all prominent business hubs and important establishments.
Expressing gratitude towards the management for facilitating frequent interactions with members of trade bodies, the federation hailed J&K Bank’s contribution in the socio-economic development of the state and requested the Chairman to conduct awareness programs and seminars regarding export and other related schemes.
Other office bearers of the KTMF delegation present on the occasion included General Secretary, Mohammad Rajab Kuchay, Finance Chief, Mehrajudin Khan, Distrct President Abdul Rehman Sofi, Chief Organiser, Abdul Majid Khan, Publicity Chief, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Publicity Secretary, Hilal Ahmad Mandoo, Additional General Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Shahdar and Secretaries, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mehrajudin Buja, Javaid Ahmad Buja and Shiekh Hilal.
Notably, the bank has already established dedicated resources for grievance redressal which include multiple channels such sending an SMS on 8899888128, calling on landline numbers 0194-2481999, 2502583 and emailing on jkbcustomercare@jkbmail.com.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;