Bank committed to dispensing loans within 48 hours: Parvez

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Monday called on Chairman and CEO J&K Bank, Parvez Ahmed here at the corporate headquarters of the bank and discussed various issues concerning the business community, putting forth valuable suggestions and significant feedback.

The delegation led by its Senior Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat interacted with the Chairman at the Bank headquarters in presence of the bank’s Executive Presidents, P K Tickoo and R K Chibber; Presidents, Mohammad Maqbool Lone, Mohammad Younus Patoo, Arun Gandotra, Rakesh Gandotra and Vice-President, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat and other officers of the bank.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman and CEO acknowledged the importance of direct feedback from all levels and highlighted the interdependent nature of the relationship between traders and the bank.He emphasized on the need to maintain “healthy trade and financial practices” adding, “there lies a joint responsibility on both traders and financial institutions to keep each other in good condition.”

Commenting upon the credit culture in J&K state, the Chairman extolled the good track record and honesty of the people and stressed on the necessity to preserve goodwill through proper utilization of loan funds while assuring the delegation that the management is committed to redress all grievances.

Responding to the queries raised by the delegation, the Chairman asserted that the bank is committed to dispense world-class customer service with establishment of Central Processing Centres (CPC) for hassle-free sanction and disbursal of loans within 48 hours, upgradation of Customer Service Department by providing a Single Point Contact for grievance redressal, roping in external rating agency ‘Informerics’ to facilitate customers to get loans at optimum interest rates.

The Chairman passed on-spot instructions to the concerned for creating a liaison department in all divisions of the state that will remain constantly in touch with all the trade bodies and address the issues faced by them.He further instructed the designated executives to resolve pending insurance claims expediously and commission additional Automated Teller Machines (ATM)at all prominent business hubs and important establishments.

Expressing gratitude towards the management for facilitating frequent interactions with members of trade bodies, the federation hailed J&K Bank’s contribution in the socio-economic development of the state and requested the Chairman to conduct awareness programs and seminars regarding export and other related schemes.

Other office bearers of the KTMF delegation present on the occasion included General Secretary, Mohammad Rajab Kuchay, Finance Chief, Mehrajudin Khan, Distrct President Abdul Rehman Sofi, Chief Organiser, Abdul Majid Khan, Publicity Chief, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Publicity Secretary, Hilal Ahmad Mandoo, Additional General Secretary, Nisar Ahmad Shahdar and Secretaries, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mehrajudin Buja, Javaid Ahmad Buja and Shiekh Hilal.

Notably, the bank has already established dedicated resources for grievance redressal which include multiple channels such sending an SMS on 8899888128, calling on landline numbers 0194-2481999, 2502583 and emailing on jkbcustomercare@jkbmail.com.