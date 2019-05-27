Banihal: Truck driver held with 700 bottles of codeine phosphate

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with 700 bottles of banned codeine phosphate in Banihal tehsil of Ramban district.

Police said that, acting on a tip of, police team laid a special naka at T-Chowk in Banihal and intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK05E-7239, which was on its way from New Delhi.

During checking of the vehicle, police said, they recovered 700 bottles of codeine phosphate (physcotropic drug allegedly being consumed by addicted youth in Kashmir valley) were seized by the police team.

They were hidden in five bags in the truck. Police said they have arrested truck driver namely Mudassir Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed Tantray Baramulla.

A case in this regard has been registered under FIR Number 66 of 2019 under section 8 /21 NDPS stands registered at police station Banihal.

