Banihal Attack Fallout

April 03, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

More link roads on highway likely to be closed

More link roads leading to the highway stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund could be closed due to security concerns for smooth plying of security convoys after the recent failed car bombing at Banihal.

Sources said security agencies were conducting threat assessment of the highway, especially Srinagar-Qazigund stretch, a large portion of which falls in militancy-hotbed in south Kashmir, to prevent militants from targeting the security convoys.

The threat evaluation of the highway area was started after the February 14 Fidayeen attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad militant, Adil Hassan on CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama in which 40 paramilitary personnel were killed.

Adil had rammed an explosive-laden Maruti Eeco car into a CRPF bus, which was part of 70 vehicles convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

An official said security review of the highway was conducted by security agencies to determine the militant threat to convoy movements.

He said several measures including stopping civilian traffic during convoy movements on the highways and strengthening Road Opening Parties (ROPs) were taken to prevent militants from targeting the forces on the highway.

Recently, the government closed link roads on highway stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund after security agencies observed that these road links were posing threat to security convoys.

The officials discussed in detail the threat posed by link roads to the highway security.

“The decision to close the link roads was conveyed to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the highway,” he said.

Regional head NHAI, Hemraj Bhagat told Rising Kashmir that 27 link roads lead to the highway stretch.

“Of these, 17 roads were closed,” he said adding these were not part of original Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the government.

A senior security official said that the link roads were posing threat to the highway.

RAMKY Infrastructure Limited, which is executing the contract on four-laning of the highway, was tasked to close the link roads.

An official said the Army and civil authorities were discussing whether to maintain status-quo or close other link roads too.

“As soon as we receive directions whether to close the link roads or keep them, we will take action accordingly,” Hemraj said.

He said there was possibility that some more link roads on the highway could also be closed besides the 17 link roads closed earlier.

“Two to four link roads may be closed,” the NHAI regional head said.

The 27 link roads connect several villages of south Kashmir with new four-lane NH-44 highway, which was opened for traffic in October 2017.

It is believed that fidayeen Adil probably drove his explosive laden car from one of these link roads to target the CRPF bus on the highway, an official said.

Following the attack, the security at vital entry points of the highway was heightened while forces are conducting vehicle checking at several locations and civilian traffic is being stopped during convoy movement.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said a study group has been set up to suggest measures to strengthen security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

"We have constituted a study group which will be surveying the highway within next two days and suggest measures for further strengthening the security mechanism on the vital road," Singh told reporters in Jammu.

