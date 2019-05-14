Bangladeshis to be wealthier than Indians by 2030: StanChart Bank

May 14, 2019 | Agencies

Bangladesh, with a sustainable GDP growth rate of 7 percent, is among the seven countries in the world that are expected to dominate world economy in the coming decade, according to Standard Chartered Bank.

A research note from the multinational bank’s India-based Head of Thematic Research, Madhur Jha, and Global Chief Economist, David Mann, by 2030 Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is projected to be $5,700, surpassing India’s per capita GDP of $5,400.

The demographic dividend will be a boon for India, while Bangladesh’s investments in health, and education should juice productivity, the analysts said.

In 2018, the research data shows, Bangladesh was behind India in terms of per capita GDP, with $1,600 compared to India’s $1,900.

India is also expected to maintain growth rates of around 7 percent, reported Bloomberg. Besides Bangladesh and India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines are also the members of the exclusive “7% club.”

The other two are from Africa – Ethiopia, and Côte d’Ivoire. Vietnam tops the list of the seven countries, with its per capita GDP expected to soar to $10,400 in 2030, from about $2,500 in 2018.

The Southeast Asian members of the group should be GDP standouts, as they will together account for about one-fifth of the world’s population by 2030, Jha and Mann reckon.

The Asian dominance of the list is a change from 2010, when the bank first started tracking the economies it expected to grow by around 7 percent.

Back then, there were 10 members evenly split between Asia and Africa: China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Mozambique. Notably China is missing in the latest ranking after being a member of the club for almost four decades.

The world’s No.2 economy will keep up a 5.5% economic growth pace in the 2020s, estimates The Standard Chartered Bank report.

Sub-Saharan African countries also have faded, which Jha and Mann attribute to “waning reform momentum, despite a slowdown in commodity prices.”

While faster economic growth is not a solution to all the problems, it does have a lot of positive knock-on effects, Jha and Mann said. In the report, they say “Faster growth not only helps to lift people more quickly out of absolute poverty, but is also usually accompanied by better health and education, as well as a wider range of — and better access to — goods and services."

“Higher incomes resulting from faster growth also usually reduce socio-political instability and make it easier to introduce structural reforms, creating a virtuous cycle.”

In addition, according to the report, 7 percent club members tend to have savings and investment rates of at least 20-25 percent of GDP.