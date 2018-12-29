Bangladesh to go to polls tomorrow

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Bangladesh will go to polls on Sunday to elect its new Prime Minister.
The incumbent, Sheikh Hasina, who heads Awami League is seeking a record fourth term. There have been clashes, arrests and heavy deployment of government forces in the run up to the elections. The elections are being closely monitored by international bodies follwing numerous allegations against government forces.
Her opponent and former premier Khalida Zia of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is in prison facing corruption charges. BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front (National United Front) is the main opposition challenger to Sheikh Hasina.
This will be the eleventh general election in Bangladesh. Over ten crore nationals are eligible to cast their votes to elect 299 members of Parliament. More than 18 hundred candidates are in the fray.