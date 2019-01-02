Bangalore celebrates Koshur Saal

Bengaluru, December 30:
A Kashmiri Cultural Extravaganza, Koshur Saal, was celebrated in Bengaluru, Karnataka, which garnered an impressive crowd of over 700 people on Sunday evening at Skydeck, VR Bengaluru. The participants included Kashmiri Muslims, Pandits and non-Kashmiri from different States. The extravaganza depicted Kashmiri culture, including music and Kashmiri Wazwan food.
Azmat Ali Mir, the organiser for Koshur Saal said the event brought together a huge chunk of the community for an evening of fun and frolic, through enthralling cultural performances by various well known Kashmiri artists.
The young passionate Kashmiri girl settled in Bangalore said that the event was organised to promote the culture and ethos of Kashmir so as to create a space for mutual interaction between Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris.
Azmat said participants purchased tickets for the show and cherished Kashmiri food.
The proceedings of the event, are to be utilized for the upliftment of the under privileged and orphan children of Kashmir, who will be provided skill development for their long term self employment and sustenance. The event also provided a platform for various Kashmiri arts and crafts.
Many artists performed at the event, including comedian Rayees Mohiudeen, Poet Zareef Ahmed Zareef and singing sensations Reshma and Ali Saifuddin, Bands Alif by Mohammed Muneem and Sufisticaton by Aabha Hanjura gave power packed performances.
The artists and audience greatly appreciated the initiative. “This is my last show of this year, and I couldn’t have performed at a better place,” said an emotional Aabha Hanjura after the event.
The event was sponsored and supported by J&K Tourism, Funkar International, Four Points by Sheraton Srinagar, HK Cements, BQE Software Solutions, Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa Gulmarg, Hotel Heritage Luxury, Srinagar, VR Bengaluru, Captivating Kashmir, Red FM 93.4, International Business Times, Deccan Herald, Kanwal Foods and Spices and Koshur Lifestyle.