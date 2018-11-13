Bandipora villagers protest against PDD, demand proper power supply

M T RasoolSrinagar
People from several villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to ensure proper electricity in the area.
Residents of Mantrigam, Dharmaha, Guzerbal, Sheikhpora and other areas were protesting to highlight their power crisis.
Protesting people blocked Bandipora Gurez road near NHPC office Dharmahama accused PDD of failing to provide proper power supply.
They said that Mantrigam, Dharmaha and other adjoining areas are not receiving power supply as per schedule.
Residents of Dharmaha complained that the transformer of their area got damaged but the department has failed to repair it so far.
The protesting people threatened indefinite protests if proper power supply was not restored in the area.
Executive Engineer PDD Bandipora, Ghulam Qadir said that they were trying to supply proper electricity in the areas.
He said that damaged transformer (Dharmaha) will be installed by tomorrow.