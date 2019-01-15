About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bandipora villagers stage anti-PDD protest, demand electricity supply on schedule

Published at January 15, 2019 10:52 AM 0Comment(s)288views


Bandipora villagers stage anti-PDD protest, demand electricity supply on schedule

M T Rasool

Bandipora

The inhabitants of Kehnusa village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday staged protest demonstration against power Development Department (PDD) against unscheduled electricity supply.

The protestors blocked Bandipora-Sopore road, disrupting vehicular movement. Chanting anti-PDD and anti-administration slogans the protestors alleged that PDD has totally failed to restore power supply as per schedule.

Protestors alleged that they have been being forced to come on roads as their pleas have remained unheard.

“PDD has deliberately plunged the Kehnusa into darkness. We are facing immense hardships due to erratic power supply,” the protesters told Rising Kashmir.

Protesting people accused PD of acting as mute spectators.

“We many times approached the concerned PDD authorities for restoration of electricity but they have failed,” they said.

The unscheduled power cuts have made our lives miserable, the protesters said.

"If PDD does not restore round the clock power we will be forced to launch an agitation against the department,” they said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top