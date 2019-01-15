Bandipora villagers stage anti-PDD protest, demand electricity supply on schedule

M T RasoolBandipora
The inhabitants of Kehnusa village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday staged protest demonstration against power Development Department (PDD) against unscheduled electricity supply.
The protestors blocked Bandipora-Sopore road, disrupting vehicular movement. Chanting anti-PDD and anti-administration slogans the protestors alleged that PDD has totally failed to restore power supply as per schedule.
Protestors alleged that they have been being forced to come on roads as their pleas have remained unheard.
“PDD has deliberately plunged the Kehnusa into darkness. We are facing immense hardships due to erratic power supply,” the protesters told Rising Kashmir.
Protesting people accused PD of acting as mute spectators.
“We many times approached the concerned PDD authorities for restoration of electricity but they have failed,” they said.
The unscheduled power cuts have made our lives miserable, the protesters said.
"If PDD does not restore round the clock power we will be forced to launch an agitation against the department,” they said.