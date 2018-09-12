Bandipora traders elect president, general secretary

M T RasoolBandipora, Sep 11:
Traders Federation here in North Kashmir's Bandipora elected President and other office bearers holding its 6th general election held here on Tuesday.
During the day long elections Shamshaad Ahmad Bhat (Lala Kuchay) was elected as president while as Nasir Hussain Bhat as General secretary.
The federation held its elections after Six years. Out of 1136 votes 896 voters cast their votes. Shamshaad Ahmad secured 512 votes defeating Naseer Ahmad Mir who got 200 votes and Mohd. Yousuf Parra who got 184.
For the post of General secretary, Nasir Hussain secured 506 votes defeating Wali Mohammad who got 329 votes. The voting started at 10 am while results were declared around 6 pm.
“This is a day of celebration and we are expecting that our issues would be sort out. Since our town had been always a victim of indifference, we the traders will make a little difference by our own,” said trader Rayees Ahmad.
“We have now witnessed these thirty years and nothing has changed. We elected this president only to solve our problems and stand by our views. We expect him to represent us wherever the need arises,” Rayees added.
The president-elect Shamshaad Ahmad said that winning the election would give him the chance to serve his colleagues. “It is not like I have been elected as a president and I will shy away from the responsibilities for which I am being elected. There is a lot to be done this may seem just promising and market has to progress at every end,” he said.