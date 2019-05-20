Bandipora teacher's death: Protests erupt, FSL team to examine body

May 20, 2019 | M T Rasool

Protests broke out at Mantrigam area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday after a school teacher was found dead.

Reports said people staged a protest demonstration, demanding punishment to the culprit involved in the "murder " of the teacher.

Earlier, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, 29, of Sheikhpora Mantrigam was found dead by locals at Laharwalpora near Walur Lake.

Lone worked as a teacher at Governmeny Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla Arin Bandipora.

Later, the protestors marched from Mantrigam to Bandipora and sought speedy investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts have been deputed to Bandipora to conduct the medical examination of the deceased.

Officials in Bandipora hospital told Rising Kashmir that they were conveyed to wait for the forensic team.

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik assured foolproof investigation into the incident.

He told the family of the deceased that they have called FSL team from Srinagar to ensure proper investigation into the incident.