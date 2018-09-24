About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bandipora shuts on fourth consecutive day against militant killings

Published at September 24, 2018 10:43 AM 0Comment(s)1035views


M T Rasool

Bandipora

A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Bandipora to protest the killing of five militants in a two-day long gunfight with forces.

Witnesses said all business establishments are shut while traffic is off the road.

Five militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Shokhbaba Sumlar in Bandipora on Friday.

Authorities restored mobile internet service in the town on Sunday evening after three days of suspension.

Meanwhile, District Administration has issued an order to reopen schools and colleges across the district.

