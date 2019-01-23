Bandipora residents protest against unscheduled power supply

M.T RasoolBandipora
The residents of Ajar area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday staged protest demonstration against power Development Department for failing to supply scheduled electricity to the area.
Eyewitnesses said that residents of Ajar assembled at Main Chowk Ajar and staged protest against the PDD accusing it of plunging the village into darkness.
The protestors blocked Bandipora-Gurez road, disrupting vehicular movement. Chanting anti-PDD slogans the protestors alleged that PDD has totally failed to restore power supply as per schedule.
Protestors alleged that they were being deliberately forced to come on roads as their pleas have fell on deaf ears
“The concerned department is not cooperative and is playing hide and with inhabitants,” they said.
A resident, Sharik Ahmad said that they were facing immense hardships due to erratic power supply.
“The PDD authorities are acting as mute spectators. We many times approached the concerned PDD authorities for restoration of power but they failed,” he said.
“The unscheduled power cuts have made our lives miserable. If PDD does not restore round the clock power we will be forced to launch an agitation against the department,” he added.