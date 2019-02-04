Bandipora residents protest against unscheduled electricity supply

M T RasoolBandipora
Residents of Pazalpora area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district Monday staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to restore power supply to the area.
The protestors blocked Bandipora-Gurez road, disrupting vehicular movement. Chanting anti-PDD slogans the protestors alleged that the department has failed to ensure scheduled electricity supply.
Protestors alleged that they have been forced to come on roads as their pleas have remained unheard.
“PDD has deliberately plunged the area into darkness. We are facing immense hardships due to erratic power supply,” Shameem Ahmad a protester said.