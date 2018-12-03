About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bandipora residents protest against electricity shortage

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Residents of north Kashmir's Bandipora town on Monday staged a strong protest against Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to solve the electricity crisis in the town.

Protesting Residents blocked the Bandipora-Sopore-Gurez road to protest against power crisis in the area. Since few months PDD authorities resorted to unscheduled power cuts in the area which irked the resident here, the protesters said.

The protesters led by Traders Federation President Shamsad Bhat threatened to prolong the agitation if the electricity is not be restored in the area.

In the absence of electricity, they said their children were unable to make preparations for annual examinations.

Protesting people demanded immediate intervention of higher authorities into the matter.

