Bandipora residents compliant of poor sanitation

Newly elected Chairman Muncipality promises redressal
M T RasoolBandipora, Oct 29:
More than 5,000 families living in various wards falling within Bandipora Municipality limits and adjoining areas are leading a miserable life in absence of proper civic amenities for last many years. The residents of these areas are pinning hopes on newly elected chairman to address their issues.
People residing within the municipal limits told Rising Kashmir that the sanitation condition in most of the wards has gone from bad to worse, but nobody is paying attention despite bringing the problem into the notice of all the concerned people including Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.
Locals said that without lodging protest movement the authorities didn't bother to redress the grievances of the people. However, they look forward to the newly elected Chairman MCB Khursheed Ahmed Gaine who according to them has promised people of proper sanitation and availability of the facilities within municipal limits.
Residents in the wards 01, 02, 03, 11, 12, 13 14,15,16,10,11,09 and 17 complained that absence of proper drainage system has forced them lodge complaint every now and then, and every time they were given false assurances. They said that improper sanitation in these residential areas of the town has been emerging as a big problem these days. Heaps of garbage can be seen easily in the parks, grounds, roads and common passages, they said.
"Concerned authorities whom we met always make false assurances forcing people to live miserable life," rued Manzoor Ahmed of ward 3.
Another resident Meraj Ahmed in ward 14 added: "If one goes through streets of ward 14 absence of drains from both sides of roads candidly narrate the unsightly situation and there is none to hear our grievances".
He added, "Construction of proper drainage system is the only solution to the problem as the residents have been demanding the same for last several years."
As the level of road is increasing, the water, especially during rainy season, enters into the houses of low lying areas in Ward 14.
"Every time, the authorities concerned construct a road or do patchwork but in absence of proper drainage system, the condition of roads get affected and commuters are forced to walk or drive on bad roads,” Said Firdous Ahmed resident in ward 12 said.
Firdous, meanwhile, pointed out, “If proper drainage system gets constructed, the existing problems could be solved automatically".
Ironically, over 5,000 families were worst affected in the entire area comprising over two dozen localities as they want proper drainage system to be constructed. Though the government is trying hard to maintain the sanitation this could not be effective till there was no construction of drains, residents alleged.
Areas like Nopwpara, Nathpora, Kaloosa, Kharpora, Usman Abad, Muslimabad, Rather Mohalla, Ajar, Madar, and Nusoo face the problem of water logging every year due to the absence of drainage system.
Meanwhile, newly elected Chairman Municipality Bandipora Khursheed Ahmed Ganie said that people in Bandipora town are facing many problems from last many decades that need to be addressed immediately. He said that all the issues will be taken care of one after another depending upon the approval of developmental funds. “We have promised to redress all the problems and we will if the municipality receives a proper share of funds from the government,” said Khursheed Ahmed.