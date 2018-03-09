Bandipora residents accuse IFC Deptt of selective anti-encroachment drive

We have issued notices to all violators, says Xen IFC
M T RasoolBandipora:
The anti-encroachment drive launched by Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) Department here in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district has come under severe criticism as the department has failed to remove the illegal structures erected by some influential people.
The IFC Department has launched a massive ant-enchainment drive across various streams and canals in the township but people in most of the localities complain that officials are leaving “influential and powerful people untouched”.
They said that the anti-encroachment drive launched by the IFC Department is a “classic case of discrimination since influential people are not affected by the drive thus putting a question mark on the whole exercise”.
People said IFC Department has failed to remove illegal structures erected by some power bureaucrat.
Just near the Deputy Commissioner’s residence one can witness open defiance of norms, “exposing the double standards of the IFC Department in dealing with the menace of encroachments”.
The locals in Kharpora area of the town told Rising Kashmir that IFC Department had launched anti-encroachment drive years ago on the Gratkhol that failed miserably “as the anti-encroachment drive team of IFC is hesitating to remove the encroachment erected by an inhabitant who is a top bureaucrat in the state administration”.
During the encroachment drive, IFC team had removed fencing walls, washrooms, cowsheds, trees and other buildings then erected by poor and powerless people however the construction erected by the rich and powerful were not touched, people alleged, adding: “The IFC team when reached the house of a powerful bureaucrat, they left untouched a shed and fencing erected on irrigation canal near Kharpora.”
“They have removed fencing walls, washrooms, and other concrete structures, but IFC team has failed to remove a small structure that belongs to a powerful bureaucrat of Gurez,” a local resident said while
They said that the IFC drive is only for the poor while rich and powerful get away scot-free.
Officials who were helplessly looking at the structure erected on irrigation canal by an influential bureaucrat when asked about the local complaints said that they have issued over half dozen notices to the violator but he refused to receive the notice.
“We have issued the final notice to the violator to remove the encroachment, but they didn’t receive the notice, later a notice was sent to tehsildar Gurez,” officials said. However, locals term official’s statement a deception.
They said the owner is visiting the house but didn’t care about the official directions “being an influential officer”.
Meanwhile, IFC Department Bandipora have so far removed over 1700 trees, 500-meter wire fencing, 150-meter tin fencing and 200 meter stone fencing on Erin Nallah, Garoora Khul, Aragam Khul and Grath Branch of Gadder Khul.
Executive Engineer PHE and IFC Ghulam Ahmad Bhat said that they have issued the notices to all the violators.
“The smooth removal of encroachment is being facilitated by the police and revenue department that always receive prior intimation about issues wherever violators show reluctance to remove the encroachment,” Bhat said.
