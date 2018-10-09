Bandipora records only 3.29% voting

BJP candidate hurt in stone pelting; 2 including woman injured in clashes
BJP candidate hurt in stone pelting; 2 including woman injured in clashes
M T RasoolBandipora, Oct 08:
The north Kashmir’s Bandipora district recorded only 3 percent polling during the first phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Monday while a BJP candidate was hurt in stone pelting and two persons including a woman were injured in clashes with forces.
According to Chief Electorate Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra, only 3.4 per cent polling was recorded in the Bandipora district.
The polling percentage in seventeen wards of the north Kashmir district was recorded as lowest in first phase of elections in the Valley.
Only 573 votes were polled out of eligible 16953 voters in the 16 wards.
Only 365 male and 205 female polled their votes in the Bandipora district.
According to poll records, Ward No 3 recorded only 6 votes and only 5 votes were polled in Ward 4. There were no elections in Ward No 7 Nusso as BJP candidate was elected unopposed.
Meanwhile, two people including a pregnant woman were injured after she was hit by pellets during clashes at Lankrishipora area of Bandipora.
The injured woman identified as Shabeena of Lankrishipora was shifted to District Hospital Bandipora, where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital.
The clashes erupted after protesters attacked a police vehicle with stones.
The clashes also erupted near Government Girl’s Higher Secondary school in main Bandipora town. The force personnel swung into action and lobbed tear smoke shells to disperse the protesting youth during which a civilian received minor injury.
A BJP candidate Adil Ahmad sustained minor injuries in Bandipora’s Dachigam area after some youth pelted stones at him
The BJP candidate was on way to cast the vote when he came under stone pelting.
Adil was taken to district hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, District Election Officer (DEO) Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary suspended a poll presiding officer, who was found violating norms during the elections.
According to officials, the presiding officer was suspended for allowing a woman to accompany a voter to the voting compartment in Kaloosa area of Bandipora district.
The presiding officer was suspended for violating the norms.
Muzaffar Ahmed Sheikh, presiding Officer Polling Station 20 (Segment 13 -Kaloosa) was placed under suspension and replaced by PO1.
The DC said the presiding officer has been suspended and polling officer at higher secondary school Kaloosa appointed as presiding officer of the concerned polling station.