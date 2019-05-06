Bandipora rape incident shocking, Ulema must educate society: Mirwaiz

May 06, 2019 |

A marathon meeting of Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema in connection with the commencement of holy month of Ramadhan was held at the historic Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal chaired by MMU patron Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq.

The meeting was attended by a cross spectrum of Kashmir’s Ulema from all maslaks, heads of shrines, Imams and Khateebs which included Moulana Muhammad Rehmatullah Mir qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba, Moulana Masroor Abbass Ansari, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, Moulana Khursheed Ahmed Kanoongo, Aga Syed Al Hassan, Al safavi, Mufti Nazir Ahmed Qasimi, Moulana Sheikh Ghulam Rasool Noori, Moulana Muhammad Shafi Maki, Moulana Taha Andrabi, Moulana Tariq Ahmed Dar, Moulanad Fayaz Ahmed Shah, Moulana Javaid Ahmed Qasimi, Moulana Muhammad IbrahimKhan, Moulanad Nasrullah Shah, Moulana Qazi Muhammad Yasin,Mufti Muhamamd Merajudin , Mufti Styed Muhamamd Shabir Kami, Mufti Ziyaul Haq Nazimi, Syed Abdul Lateef Bukhari, Professor Muhamamd Tayib Kamili, Moulana Ali Akbar, Moulana Muhstaq Ahmed Naqshbandi, Abdur Rasheed Amini, Moulana Mufti Nizamul Haq Nadvi, Moulanad Aijaz Ahmed Lone, Moulanad Nisar Ahmed Raja, Mufti Aijaz Ahmed Masoodi, Moulavi abdul Baseer, Moulanad Muhamd Anzar Qasimi, Moulana Syed Anzar Qasimi, Mouland Ghulam Rasool Samoon, Mouala Qari Muhammad Aslam, Mouland Mudasir Nazir, Mouland Showkat Ahmed RAshidi, Mouland Manzoor Ahmed, Moulana Bashir Raza, Mouland Ghulam Muhamamd Mouland Ishtiyaq Ahmed and Mouland Hilal Ahmed. The meeting was moderated by Moulana Syedur Rehman Shams.

At the meeting Ulema emphasized that the Ramadhan was full of blessings from the Almighty Allah and provided a great opportunity to people to seek forgiveness for sins and to get closer to the Almighty Allah and transform the lives forever.

“Ramadan provided a great opportunity to the every society including ours to shape it up as per Islamic tenets and values and to introspect upon the growing social evils that have permeated our society especially growing use of liquor and drugs and the crucial issue of abuse and crimes against women,” Ulema said.

Speaking on the occasion, MMU patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that “this ramazan the special focus of khateebs and imams should also be on talking about such grave issue related to our women and educating and informing people about it in the light of Quran and Sunnah.”

He said that the shameful incident that took place at Bandipora—where a minor girl was raped by her own father that forced the girl to commit suicide was extremely shocking and reflected where we have reached.

Quoting figures Mirwaiz said that 1700 complaints of domestic violence have taken place in the last year alone, while as divorce rate has shown a steep surge besides growing use of drugs and liquor abuse among our young.

“It was extremely denouncable that 2017- 2018, 3360 cases of sexual violence and rape have been registered while as dozens of cases of abandoning new born girl child in parks, dustbins and roads too have come to fore,” he said, adding “More than 30,000 girls who have attained the age of marriage are not able to get married because of the shameful fact that they can’t pay dowry and fulfill the demands which is totally against the basic teaching of Islam and our values.”