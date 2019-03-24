About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bandipora police provide transport facility to teams participating in Kick Boxing

Bandipora police today provided transport facility to the teams participating in Kick Boxing from (SKCS) Stadium Bandipora to Railway Station Sopore with proper escort.
The bus was flagged off by DYSP Dar Bandipora Shri Abdul Rashid Khan from (SKCS) Stadium Bandipora, who also wished them good luck and best wishes for their upcoming matches.
Participants and team organizers thanked Bandipora Police for organizing transport facility to them at such a short notice.

 

