Bandipora police organizes PCPG meet

Bandipora, August 30:
Continuing its efforts to strengthen police- public relations, a PCPG meeting was organized by Bandipora police along with civil administration at Hajin.
The meeting was chaired by DC Bandipora Shri Shahid Iqbal and SSP Bandipora Shri Sheikh Zulfkar Azad-JKPS.
A large number of people including senior citizens, Traders Federations, Drivers Union, youth and prominent members of civil society were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, number of issues ranging from drug menace, traffic congestion, road widening, sale of substandard drugs, as well as avenues for the growth of local talent and other social issues were raised by the participants. The chairing officers assured the participants that their issues will be redressed shortly.
Other senior police and civil officers were also present in the meeting. The participants lauded the efforts of police to reach the public and demanded that such interactions should continue in future as well.