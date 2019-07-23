Bandipora police arrest drug peddler

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police have arrested a drug peddler in Bandipora and seized contraband substance from his possession.

Police spokesman in a statement said that Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Gh Mohmmad Bhat of Lawdara Bandipora was arrested for drug peddling offence.

“At a checkpoint established near Papchan, our team intercepted a person and recovered 510gms cannabis from his possession. Case FIR No. 78/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Bandipora and investigation has been taken up,” said the spokesman.

Police have requested the community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. “Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law”.

“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” the statement added.