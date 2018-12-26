Bandipora more vulnerable to climate change in Kashmir: Study

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 25:
The north Kashmir district of Bandipora has emerged as the “most vulnerable to any eventuality and climatic change” in the Kashmir, a study has revealed.
According to the study titled, “Climate vulnerability assessment for the Indian Himalayan Region using a common framework”, in Kashmir division, Bandipora district tops the list with 0.49 to 0.62 high vulnerability index followed by Ganderbal, Kulgam and Kupwara.
The Jammu and Kashmir has emerged most vulnerable to climate change among 12 Himalayan states in India.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, MajidFarooq, a scientist and state coordinator Climate Change Centre, Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, who has done the research on climatic vulnerability assessment in the state, said that the assessment of vulnerability in different districts of the state has been done on the basis of 10 parameters.
“We have assessed the districts on different indicators like the economic and sociological status of people and their health, possible impact on agriculture production,” he said.
Farooq, who recently presented the research at
United Nations COP24 Climate Change Conference organised in Katowice, Poland, said at the beginning of the study, they had 150 indicators which were reduced to 10 only, to protect the study from the vagueness.
“One of the important indicators was yield variability, which assessed the situation of agriculture -- the area under fertile land and yield from agricultural land per year. Other indicators were population density, infant mortality rate, and slope, which reveals chances of landslides, loose soil in different areas,” he said.
The scientist said the parameters for the research have been selected as per the topography of the state.
“The vulnerability is equal to sensitivity and adaptive capacity. As per the formula of vulnerability, these districts would be first affected if there would be floods, earthquakes,” Farooqsaid.
He said whether there is a climatic change or not, still these districts are vulnerable.
“The state has three different topographies which are variable and the eco-regions of Kargil and Leh come under arid zones. The Kashmir is a temperate zone and Jammu is a tropical region,” he said adding, “The three regions differ in terms of agricultural practices, vegetation, tree structures, community and disaster risks. So we have taken into account the sensitivity of the three regions.”
Farooq said the net irrigated area determines a lot of things like the water facility, agricultural production, people dependent on the farming.
“The atmosphere changes and leaves its impact on the places through Western disturbances. Vegetation produce will differ at different places in the valley. Rainfall will be less, more at different areas. The intensity of rainfall would also differ, the rainfall, we used to receive in 10 days, we may get it just in a one day,” he said.
Farooq said earlier all the assessment was done on the basis of exposure, adaptive capacity and sensitivity. “But now the definition of vulnerability has changed and now it is the factor of sensitivity and adaptive capacity only.”
“When we add the parameter of exposure, it becomes the risk. The risk is equal to vulnerability hazard exposure. Hazard parameter calculates the areas which are prone to earthquakes, landslides and floods. The exposure calculates the changes in temperature and the rainfall,” he said.
Farooqsaid he has found no good sources of an alternative to the agriculture in the state. “There is only one source NREGA provided by the government. It is a very poor source of alternative for the livelihood as it fetches only Rs 160 per person.”
He said taking the indicators into account and applying the formulas, he has found that the districts in the Kashmir are vulnerable to any eventuality including the climatic change.