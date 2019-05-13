About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Bandipora minor's rape: Spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar parts

A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in parts of Srinagar city on Monday against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. 

Reports said shops and business establishments are closed in parts of the city while the movement of traffic was also thin.

Protests were being held at Gow Kadal, Alamgari Bazar and Saida Kadal areas of the city.

The protestors are demanding exemplary punishment to the accused, who has been already arrested by police.

