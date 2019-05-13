Bandipora minor's rape: Spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar parts

May 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A spontaneous shutdown is being observed in parts of Srinagar city on Monday against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Reports said shops and business establishments are closed in parts of the city while the movement of traffic was also thin.

Protests were being held at Gow Kadal, Alamgari Bazar and Saida Kadal areas of the city.

The protestors are demanding exemplary punishment to the accused, who has been already arrested by police.