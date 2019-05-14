Bandipora minor's rape: SKIMS Medical College students protest, seek speedy probe

Students of SKIMS Medical College Bemina in Srinagar Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Scores of MBBS students assembled in the College premises and held a peaceful protest against the brutal act, demanding death penalty to the accused.
"We are protesting against the inhuman act. The culprit who is a mature must be punished as per law," a protesting undergraduate student said.
The protesting students were holding plarcards that read "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
They sought that the probe into the case be taken on fast-track basis.
Students of SKIMS Medical College Bemina in Srinagar Tuesday held a protest demonstration against the rape of a three-year-old girl in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Scores of MBBS students assembled in the College premises and held a peaceful protest against the brutal act, demanding death penalty to the accused.
"We are protesting against the inhuman act. The culprit who is a mature must be punished as per law," a protesting undergraduate student said.
The protesting students were holding plarcards that read "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
They sought that the probe into the case be taken on fast-track basis.