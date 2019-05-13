Bandipora minor's rape: Protestors block Bla- Sgr highway at Hygam

May 13, 2019 | RK Online Desk

People Monday took to roads in parts of Baramulla district to protest against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Sumbal area of Bandipora district last week.

Scores of protesters assembled at Hygam and blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla highway for several hours.

The protestors were demanding exemplary punishment be given to the accused.

Reports said protests also erupted at Bohripora area and General bus stand Sopore.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments are closed in Sopore and while as traffic movement on roads was thin.

(File picture)