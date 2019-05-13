Bandipora minor's rape: Police summons school Principal, clerk over DOB certificate issuance

May 13, 2019 | M T Rasool

Police on Monday summoned Principal and clerk of a private school to probe the issuance of Date of Birth (DOB) certificate in favour of a youth accused in rape of 3-year-old girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A police official said Ali Mohammad Thakur, Principal High School Islamia Educational Trust Trigam and the school clerk Khursheed Ahmad have been summoned by Sumbal police.

"They have been called for questioning along with the school records," he said.

On Saturday police constituted a Special Investigating Team (SIT) comprising SDPO Sumbal, SHO Sumbal and Sr.PO to investigate the entire case.

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik had said the age of accused will be determined on the basis medical test to be conducted by team of senior doctors.

The police have already arrested the accused Tahir Ahmad Mir and an FIR number 81/2019 under section 363/342/376 stand registered against him at Police Station Sumbal.

(Picture for representation)