Bandipora minor's rape: College students protest in Kangan

May 14, 2019 | Umar Raina

Protests broke out in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday against the rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

Reports said scores of students of Government Gegree College Kangan boycotted their classes and took out a protest march from college to main market Kangan.

The protesters were carrying placards that reads ''Justice For Victim" and "Hang the Rapist".

They demnaded speedy investigation into the case and justice to the victim.