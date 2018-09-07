Bandipora man protests Boniyar minor’s gang rape, murder

Demands speedy justice, ‘equal & harsh’ punishment to all culprits
Demands speedy justice, ‘equal & harsh’ punishment to all culprits
Gafira QadirSrinagar, Sep 06:
A man from Bandipora Thursday protested here in Press Colony against the gang rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl of Trikanjan, Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and demanded quick justice for her.
He also brought into light the fact that ‘no one in Kashmir even tried to demand justice in her favor.’
“Few days ago, a news spread about the gang rape and brutal murder of a 9-year-old girl at Trikanjan, Boniyar in Baramulla and nobody took to the roads to protest against this dastardly act like they did at the time of Kathua gang rape case,” said Tahir Mir, a lone protester.
He said that every such case should be treated and responded to in a similar manner. “She was a little girl and this heinous crime was facilitated by her own family, her step mother and step brother including his friends,” Tahir added.
He questioned that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla has announced the detention of all the accused but at the time of Rasana case, every person from all nooks and corners protested against the crime and demanded fast track justice for the victim girl, but where are those protesters now?
He also raised questions against the society which is ‘slowly and steadily turning into a black hole of crimes and inhumane acts.’
The lone protester said that juveniles are also involved in this crime but justice will be done only when all the accused are punished equally and harshly. “Police should present challan as soon as possible so that justice is delivered quickly and all culprits are punished,” Tahir demanded.