Bandipora-Gurez road opens for traffic after five days

The Bandipora-Gurez road was reopened for traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for five days due to heavy snowfall.
The traffic, officials siad, was allowed after snow was cleared from the road.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary wrote on Twitter: "Gurez road open: till tragbal the road is open for two way traffic. From tragbal to dawar one way traffic. 4 × 4 vehicles / non skid chain advisable."
On Friday the 84-km long Bandipora-Gurez road was closed for traffic after heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of the district.