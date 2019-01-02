Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

M T RasoolBandipora
Authorities on Wednesday closed 86 km Bandipora-Gurez road following fresh snowfall across Gurez Valley, officials said.
The traffic, according to officials, was suspended after 10 inches of snowfall was recorded in Gurez and Tulail Valley especially at 11657 ft high Razdan top.
Scores of vehicles were stopped at various places between Tragbal and Kanzlwan along the road as a precautionary measure in the aftermath of heavy snowfall from last evening. However administration has brought in heavy machinery to clear the road.
Pertinently, 86-Kilometre Gurez road remain closed from Decmeber during winter season till April every year.
Meanwhile the upper reaches in Bandipora like Vewan,Maav,Upper Kudara and upper areas of Argam also witnessed mild snowfall since Thursday.