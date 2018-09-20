Bandipora Gunfight: Two militants killed, operation on

M T RasoolBandipora
Two millitants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Shokbab Sumlar Village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
As the forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants opened fire on them triggering a gunfight in which two militants got killed, an official said.
Earlier Army’s 14 RR, SOG Bandipora and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Shokbaba area of Sumlar village of Bandipora after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
More details are awaited.