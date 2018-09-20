About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bandipora Gunfight: Two militants killed, operation on

Published at September 20, 2018 04:08 PM 0Comment(s)2307views


Bandipora Gunfight: Two militants killed, operation on

M T Rasool

Bandipora

Two millitants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Shokbab Sumlar Village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

As the forces intensified the searches, the hiding militants opened fire on them triggering a gunfight in which two militants got killed, an official said.

Earlier Army’s 14 RR, SOG Bandipora and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation at Shokbaba area of Sumlar village of Bandipora after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

More details are awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top