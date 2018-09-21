About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Bandipora Gunfight over: Three more militants killed, toll five

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three more militants have been killed in a gunfight at Sumlar forests of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, taking the death toll of militants to five.

SSP Bandipora Zulfikar Azad said three more militants have been killed in the operation.

He said all the bodies of the slain has been recovered along with as many weapons.

“The identity and the group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained,” he said.

The gunfight broke out after Army’s 14 RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Shukbabun area of Sumlar village on Thursday afternoon. (GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

