Bandipora gunfight: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora

March 21, 2019 | Agencies

A militant was killed on Thursday during a gunfight between government forces in north Kashmir district of Bandipora.

Meanwhile, a police official said that government forces, with the help of locals, rescued one of the two civilians who were held ‘hostage’ by militants at the encounter site.

Official sources said that following specific information about presence of militants, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police, Army and CRPF at Mir Mohalla of Hajin in Bandipora on Thursday.