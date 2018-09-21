Bandipora Gunfight: Another militants body retrieved, operation on

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The body of second militant was recovered from the forest area of Sumular in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday early morning.
Official sources said that the body was lying in the area since yesterday and couldn’t not be retreived as there were apprehensions that some more militants were hiding in the area.
Two militants were killed in the woods yesterday and body of one of them had been retrieved amid the gunfight while that of other was recovered today.
Army’s Srinagar based defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said two militants have been killed and their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.
The gunfight broke out after Army’s 14 RR, SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Shukbabun area of Sumlar village on Thursday afternoon. (GNS)
Picture used in the story is representational