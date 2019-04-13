About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 13, 2019 | RK Correspondent

Bandipora girl ends life after alleged rape by father

In a shocking incident, a girl (name withheld) committed suicide after she was allegedly raped by her father in Chaliwaan area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora District.

Reports said that the girl committed suicide after she was allagedly raped by her father at her home.

After receiving compliant, Police took the victim’s dead body to Bandipora Hospital for post-mortem examination while her father was arrested. 

SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik confirmed the incident and said an  FIR has been registered and the accused father has been arrested.

“Case FIR No  04/2019 U/S 506,376,306 has been registered in Police Station Aragam against the accused and investigation has been started in the matter.”

