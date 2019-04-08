Bandipora: General observer reviews arrangements at Polling stations

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

General observer for Bandipora district Narayan Chandra Sarkar visited various polling stations of the district to review the arrangements at Polling stations.

Sarkar visited Polling stations stationed at Boys High School Bagh, NM Higher Secondary Kaloosa, Ashtingo and Kehnusa and took stock of the arrangements put in place for the convenience of the voters. On the occasion, the General Observer stressed on providing basic minimum facilities at the polling stations including regular power supply, drinking water, ramps for specially-abled voters besides other related facilities.

The General observers reviewed the facilities being provided at the polling stations including water, electricity, toilet, cleanliness, facilities for specially-abled voters and transport facilities for dispatching the poll staff to different locations. During the inspection, officials informed about the security plan at polling stations and strong rooms besides transportation, dispatching, and collection of Electronic Voting Machines.

Earlier, the Observer reviewed the poll preparedness wherein officials made a detailed presentation of preparedness, besides various other plans related to elections. Officials briefed the Observer about the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections and said different teams have been constituted with regard to the monitoring of election expenditure, manpower, transport plan, media monitoring, flying squads, surveillance teams besides a team of Master Trainers who are training the poll staff.

He was informed that the polling staff was dispatched to Gurez valley three days ago, owing to the weather conditions in Gurez so that the polling staff can reach their respective places well in time.

The General Observers stressed on the officials to work in close coordination with each other to ensure smooth conduct of the election process.