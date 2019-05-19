Bandipora family stages protest, seeks whereabouts of missing Govt teacher

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Residents of Mantrigam area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district Saturday held a protest demonstration—seeking whereabouts of a missing teacher.

The protesters including the family members of 29-year-old Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Shiekhpora Mantrigan—who is missing since past six days, appealed to the police to speed up the efforts to trace him.

According to relatives Lone left home to attend duty at Government Higher Secondary School Chuntimulla Arin Bandipora but has not returned home till date.

“He left from home as usual for duty but didn't return back since last six days. We contacted all our relatives and friends but he could not be located,” said Lone's relative, Masood Ahmad.

Police reached at the spot and assured the protesters that the matter will be prioritised. The family has lodged missing report with police station Pethkoot. Police said that they are investigating the matter and are trying to locate the teacher.