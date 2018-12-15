Bandipora continues to script history in Sports as Vikas Bashir bags Gold Medal in Kickboxing

Dr Shahid felicitates winner; assures development of sports infrastructure
Dr Shahid felicitates winner; assures development of sports infrastructure
Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, DECEMBER 14:
The youngsters of Bandipora continue to script history in sports bringing laurels for the state and the hometown as yet another boy bagged a gold medal in international Kick Boxing championship.
Vikas Bashir Lone, a 20-year-old boy from Bandipora bagged the gold medal in a kick boxing tournament organised by World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) held at Khudiram Kendra Indore stadium Kolkata.
Lone, a resident of Ashtingoo village in Bandipora district represented the state in the tournament and bagged the gold medal after fighting tough competitions with the opponents at Kolkata.
Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahid Choudhary, on Thursday, felicitated the champion and met him at his office chambers. He presented a momento to the young champion and congratulated him for his exceptional performance in the tournament and also wished him good luck for the upcoming events.
The young kick-boxer who was trained at Hyder Sports Academy Bandipora, dedicated his gold medal to parents and his coaches from standing with him and encouraging him every time.
This is not the first time that a youth has bagged gold medal. Earlier 7-year-old girl Tajam-ul-Islam scripted history by becoming youngest world kickboxing champion. Another boy Hashim Mansoor from Bandipora has also bagged gold medal in martial arts.
The Deputy Commissioner interacted with the young champion who was accompanied by his father Bashir Ahmad Lone, martial art coach Muzaffar Ahmad, Kung Fu Coach Feroz Ahmad and former Kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam besides other Government officials.
He inquired from him about his experiences, career and the future plans. The Deputy Commissioner Dr Choudhary, ADC Bandipora Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Superintendent of Police Sheikh Zulfikar Azad besides other officials gave their best wishes to the young boy and hoped that he will continue showcase his talent at higher platforms and win more awards for the country.
While assuring every possible support from the government to the youngsters like Vikas, Dr Chaudhary said the government is keen to promote sports that will not only help the youngsters to showcase their talent but will help them in imbibing sportsmanship among the youth. He assures that government will develop sports infrastructure in every village and urged youth to actively participate in the sports activities.
He said players like Vikas, Tajamul Islam and Hashim will prove as a source of inspiration for other young sportspersons to take interest in sports activities.