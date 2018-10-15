Bandipora ANMT students protest over staff shortage

M T RasoolBandipora
Students of Ancillary Medical Training (ANMT) Institute Bandipora district are up in arms against the authorities for failing to provide faculty to the training school.
On Monday scorers of students blocked the busy Bandipora- Srinagar road near Nusoo and disrupted traffic moment to register their protest against authorities.
Students said that they have been left in lurch as their academic calendar has got badly hit owing to the “callous attitude of the district authorities.”
The institute started functioning from January 2017 with 150 students enrolled for two different paramedical courses.
According to students, the only facility the institute posses was its infrastructure and non teaching staff deputed from district hospital Bandipora.
“It lacks is teaching staff and head of the institution,” they said.
The students said despite the dearth of teaching staff, authorities provided admission to another batch of students selected for current session i.e 2018-19, “thus playing with the career and future of students".