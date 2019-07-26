Bandipora admin to launch talent hunt at Panchayat level

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The district administration Bandipora is launching a talent hunt at Panchayat level in Bandipora district with an aim to provide a suitable platform to the talented youth in the district and to identify, nourish and embellish the young generation in the field of arts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages shall coordinate the program with the active participation of the Department of Rural Development Department, School Education Department, Higher Education Department and District Youth Services and Sports. The audition shall start from August 01 in singing, music and painting,

The official spokesperson said the Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh Thursday reviewed the arrangements put in place for the successful conduct of the program. While giving details about the program, he said that the auditions will start at the constituency level and students from all the 151 Panchayats of the district will participate in the talent hunt in the age group of 14-18 years and 19-22 years.

He said the identification and nomination shall exclusively be made by Gram Panchayats and three candidates shall be identified from each Panchayats in each of the three activities.