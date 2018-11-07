Bandipora admin organizes training for poll staff

Bandipora, November 06:
The District Election Authorities Bandipora on Tuesday organized a special training session for Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officer (AROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the upcoming Panchayat Elections.
The training session was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Deputy District Election Officer, Mohammad Rafiq Lone, Tehsildar (Headquarters) Mubashir Saleem Nazki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mir Murtaza and other senior district officers.
The training session for ROs and AROs of Phase 6 in block Arin was held by District Level Master Trainers, Mohammad Iqbal Samoon and Rafiq Ahmad Parray.
The trainers sensitized the participants about Model Code of Conduct, Nomination Process, Scrutiny of Nomination Forms, Withdrawal of Candidature and procedure for submission of various forms by the candidates including affidavit and other documents.
A detailed presentation was given by the trainers regarding scrutiny, filling up of nominations, rejection of nominations, qualification of nominations and completion of polling process till the conclusion of the declaration of the results.
Meanwhile, a separate training session was held for the BLOs which was chaired by ADC Bandipora.
The BLOs were imparted training with regard to the house-to-house verification of pre-filled BLO registers, use of hybrid mobile app for online voter registration and updation mechanism.
Trainers highlighted the importance of fault-free BLO registers for the fair conduct of the elections. They emphasized upon BLOs to ensure that no household is left out from the verification process of pre-filled BLO registers.
On the occasion, the BLO projected various technical issues faced by the staff during the registration or updating of voter list to which the trainers provided them solutions to resolve those issues.
ADC Bandipora asked the BLOs to complete house-to-house survey in a stipulated period of time so that no eligible elector is left behind. He also asked the officers to perform their duties with utmost dedication and strictly adhere to the set guidelines for the smooth conduct of Panchayat polls.