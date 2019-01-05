Bandipora admin clears Rs 60 lakh compensation in militancy related cases

BANDIPORA:
District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) on Friday cleared compensation of Rs 60.35 lakh for 16 militancy-related incidents here at its meeting.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, was attended by Superintendent of Police (Bandipora) Choudhary Zulfikar Azad, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Representatives of Army and other senior officials.
The meeting discussed 16 cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents and cleared all cases for cash compensation.
In 10 cases, compensation of four lakh each was sanctioned to the next of kin of dead or missing persons, besides an ex-gratia relief of Rs one lakh each.
Two cases for cash compensation of Rs 4 lakh each were also approved. Ex-gratia of Rs one lakh has already been provided to them, while 3 cases were cleared for ex-gratia relief of Rs 2.35 lakh for property damage. One departmental case was also cleared for compassionate appointment to the dependent of deceased under SRO-43/1994.