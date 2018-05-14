Bandh takes stock of development works in Pulwama

Minister meets several deputations
Pulwama, May 13:
Minister for Agriculture, Mohammad Khalil Bandh today visited Pulwama and inspected various ongoing developmental projects. During the visit, the Minister also met several deputations at Circuit House in Pulwama.
The Minister visited EidgahJadeed which is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 crore where he directed the executing agencies to construct separate toilets for men and women. He directed them to expedite the work on gateway and its beautification.
Bandh also inspected the proposed site for the construction of community facilitation centre where four-storey building will be constructed at the cost of Rs 7.96 crore.
He emphasized upon the concerned agencies to complete the work at the earliest so that the projects can be completed within stipulated time.
Earlier, deputations from the different areas of the district met the Minister and apprised him with their demands and grievances. The deputations raised the issues related to PHE, electricity, health, construction of lanes and drains, renovation of water supply schemes and digging of wells for the irrigation purposes.
The deputation of PHE employees apprised the Minister about their issue of pending salaries.
While giving a patient hearing to the issues put forth, the Minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of the public and to mitigate their problems. He assured the people that their genuine issues be resolved in a time bound manner.