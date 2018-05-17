Bandh reviews Ramadhan arrangements at Pulwama

Srinagar, May 16:
Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Khalil Bandh today convened a meeting to review arrangements being put in place for Ramadhan in Pulwama district.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Forest, PHE/ I&FC Zahoor Ahmed Mir, MLA Tral Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Ex MLA Shopian Abdul RazakZawoora.
The meeting was also attended by District Development Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Muhammad Dar, SSP Pulwama, Muhammad Aslam Choudhary and other district and sectoral officers.
Threadbare discussions were held on various issues which include law and order, security, traffic, uninterrupted power supply, adequate drinking water, medicare facilities and sanitation for ensuing holy month.
Stressing for ensuring availability of essential commodities to the people on prescribed rates during Ramadhan, Bandh asked the officers of all Departments to work in a synergized manner, so that people do not face any inconvenience. He said that a fool-proof mechanism should be put in place to provide better amenities to people during Ramadan.
The Minister was informed that 38, 830 quintals of Rice, 1734 quintals of sugar, 560 quintals of flour due for the month of May 2018 have been already distributed in the district.
Besides 12000 quintals of Rice are being distributed shortly in advance out of due stock of June 2018, the meeting was informed.
Regarding the availability of cooking gas in the district, the meeting was informed that 22, 795 gas cylinders have been distributed.
During the meeting, the Minister directed the Animal Husbandry department to provide poultry at subsidized rates to the consumers in the holy month.
He also asked the FCSSA department to provide 10 kgs of sugar to the main mosques of the district free of cost.
Bandh also asked the PHE and PDD department to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply in the district.
“From Iftaar to Sehri uninterrupted power supply should be ensured in all areas,” he told PDD officials.
He also asked the SSP Pulwama to ensure complete synergy with other security agencies so that they don’t face any inconvenience during the holy month of Ramadhan.
The Agriculture Minister also directed the ARTO Pulwama to ensure availability of transport facilities during the evening hours.