June 23, 2019 | Agencies

Banday, one of the custodians of Holy Relic, no more

One of the custodians of Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at Hazratbal Shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday, died here on Sunday afternoon.

Banday, who was displaying the Holy Relic on important occasions at Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal shrine for decades, died at about 2 PM, after a brief illness.

He was over 80 years in age.

