Banday, one of the custodians of Holy Relic, no more

June 23, 2019 | Agencies

One of the custodians of Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) at Hazratbal Shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday, died here on Sunday afternoon.

Banday, who was displaying the Holy Relic on important occasions at Asar-e-Sharief Hazratbal shrine for decades, died at about 2 PM, after a brief illness.

He was over 80 years in age.