Banaat Institute of Education celebrates ‘Annual Day’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 18:
Banaat Institute of Education Gopalpora, Chadoora running under the aegis of J&K Yateem Trust, Srinagar, celebrated its “Annual Day” on Sunday in the auditorium of the campus.
A galaxy of dignities and luminaries from all walks of life especially the Education sphere and also the Board of Trustees of J&K .Yateem Trust, participated in the celebrations. The parents of the students were jubilant for their participation, JKYT spokesperson said in a statement.
The introductory speech was presented by M S Paul, the principal who gave b brief about the working of the institution.
Farooq Ahmad Raina, DPO Budgam was the Chief Guest while Nasir Ahmad Malik, Principal BHHS B. K. Pora Budgam was the Guest of honour.
The institution with enrollment of 800 girl students including 120 in house orphan girls is on the road off progress with respect to curricular and co-curricular domains. The audience was spell bound by the programs viz, speeches Skits, Debates, Qawallis and other related activities, presented by the students in such a fabulous manner that it made many people from the audience emotional. Tears yelled down from the eyes from of the participants while witnessing the programs depicting the creative nature of budding kids who have been groomed in a conducive and healthy atmosphere provided to them in the school.
While concluding the program, Z .A. Tak Chief Parton JKYT /Chairman BIE in his thought provoking address impressed upon the school management to be pro-active in providing all possible facilities to the students so that they can make a mark in the future course of their lives. He appreciated the role of staff both academic and ministerial.
Lastly, the principal of the institution presented vote of thanks to the personnel of all organizations who provided all help and assistance to make this program a success.