Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

March 07, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting sharply to the thrashing of Kashmiris by saffron-clad members of a right wing outfit in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, former IAS officer Shah Faesal on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban VHP, Bajrang Dal and other extremist organisations.

Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, also appealed to United Nations (UN) and US Department of State to designate these (VHP, Bajrang Dal) as terrorist organisations.

Faesal wrote on micro-blogging site twitter, ''These fringe groups have destroyed the secular fabric of the country. “Kashmiris are their latest target. I request @PMOIndia to ban VHP, Bajrang Dal and other extremist organisations. @UN @StateDept should also designate these as terrorist orgs.''