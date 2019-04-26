Ban private practice

April 26, 2019 |

The state government recently cancelled appointment of scores of Medical Officers with the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department saying that the officers had failed to join their places of postings despite issuance of a notice. Secretary H&ME department said that out of 921 MOs appointed, only 300 doctors have joined their places as of now. With the state health care system in dire situation, the government announced increasing the strength of medical officers to bring some relief. However, the revelation by the Secretary is disturbing and confounding. Disturbing because the health care has been suffering from high doctor-patient ratio with a handful of doctors attending hundreds of patients in government hospitals and health centers; and confounding because only one-third of appointed doctors have, as the officials reveal, joined their places with the rest disrespecting the directives. It is akin to the chronic problem of private practice, which most of the doctors deny but many engage in. Despite the ban on private practice, doctors are said to ignore it and indulge in the practice to make extra bucks. Last year in the month of three doctors of a premier institute were caught practicing privately in violation to the government ban. The government suspended the erring doctors and also attached the Director to General Administration Department (GAD). The decision drew flak, as attaching the director didn’t fit the wanted response. As was pointed out then, the decision was motivated. Violating the private practice ban by doctors has become a norm in the state. Political intervention has had a negative impact not only on the functioning of premier health care institutions but on the whole of the health care sector in the state. The political executive must exhibit reservations and not take any action in haste. Instead proper inquiries need to be conducted and only when the dereliction against employees is proved action should be taken. The health care sector needs to be strengthened. At the same time, the directions of the government cannot be brushed aside and doctors or medical officers need to abide by the rules. The appointment process must not be protracted as thousands of people have to return dismayed from hospitals that are overcrowded. However, the process must be transparent and all those engaged must be told to obey all terms and conditions. If time is wasted in appointments and cancelling them, health services in government hospitals and institutions will continue to deteriorate.