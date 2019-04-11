Ban pellets, PSA, AFSPA in Kashmir not civil traffic on highway: Dy Mayor

April 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Muhammad Imran on Wednesday said instead of banning the civil traffic on the highway, government should ban pellet guns, PSA, AFSPA and other black laws in the Kashmir.

Imran said instead of banning of these things they should ban the use of pellet guns, AFSPA, PSA and other such black laws in the state. “Highways have never been banned for civil traffic, it is Hitler’s policy and these things should be reviewed again,” he said.

He said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) should be renamed as Ban Janta Party because they are banning everything in the country. They have banned beef, Triple talaq, Jamaat-I-Islami, Peace Tv, Zakir Naik and other things in the state which is the clear human rights violation.

“Kashmiris will never bow down by such tactics and government of India has to accept the ground reality,” he said.

Apart from these black laws also, the government should ban Tik tok, PUB-G, and other such mobile applications that are raising concerns about mental health, Imran said.

Imran strongly condemned threat calls made to the staff of Jammu bureau of Greater Kashmir, calling it a direct attack on the freedom of the press while demanding a probe into the incident.

He said Greater Kashmir is not only media outlet but the hope of every Kashmir. Imran urged Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter and demanded that the identity of the culprits should be ascertained so that they are booked under the law.

He said it is shocking that some persons are threatening media institution and police has become a mute spectator on the issue. Imran said whole Kashmir is with the Greater Kashmir.

“Media is known as the fourth pillar of democracy and these things should not be taken on a light note. We see how our journalists risk their lives to bring facts and in response, they are getting threatening calls which is shocking,” Imran added.